FinNexus (FNX) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.13 or 0.00675093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028940 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 28,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

