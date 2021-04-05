First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $29.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $524.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

FCBC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.