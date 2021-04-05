First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $181,125.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

