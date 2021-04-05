Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143,985 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 1.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $46,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $195.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock worth $4,908,858. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.