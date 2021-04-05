Fivebalance (FBN) Hits Market Capitalization of $104,436.30

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $104,436.30 and approximately $1,527.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. One Fivebalance token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00053328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.00681396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028458 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 778,772,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,973,350 tokens. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.