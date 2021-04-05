Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Position Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $98.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.