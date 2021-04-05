FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 15,195 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 34,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,315,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $191.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.