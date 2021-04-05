FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 291.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,690,000 after acquiring an additional 320,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $259.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.19. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

