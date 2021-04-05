FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 503.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,322 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,212 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.