FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 293.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,378 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.28 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

