FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV opened at $95.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.