Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,608 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

