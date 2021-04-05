Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 200 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 47,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $367.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

