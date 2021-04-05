Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $28,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $249.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.21 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

