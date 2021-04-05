Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 190,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $51.39 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

