Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fortis were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after buying an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,596,000 after purchasing an additional 417,181 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.