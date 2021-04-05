Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,975,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $58,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 249,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

