Frederick Myrick, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of iSun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of iSun stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39. iSun, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

