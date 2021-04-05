FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $67.70 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $41.96 or 0.00071177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00677593 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

