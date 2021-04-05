G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $22.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.88 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608 in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 97,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.