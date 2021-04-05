G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stake Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of G1 Therapeutics worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $515,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $309,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,502,608. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $995.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

