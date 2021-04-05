Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 263.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gannett by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gannett by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gannett by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,858,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 310,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gannett stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $741.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.91.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

