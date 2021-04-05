Gas Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Gas has a total market cap of $162.02 million and $57.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $16.00 or 0.00026861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00310481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00094255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.00755100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

