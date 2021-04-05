Gavin Friedman Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $5.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,818.80 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

