Geier Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,010 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $105.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.