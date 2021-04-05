Geier Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,890 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.07 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

