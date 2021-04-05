Geier Asset Management Inc. Invests $749,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock opened at $129.29 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

