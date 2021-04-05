Geier Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $303.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.75 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

