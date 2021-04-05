Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.22 or 0.00685166 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029153 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

