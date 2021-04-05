Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $207.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.77 million to $243.36 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $131.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 280,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.