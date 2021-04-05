GeoDB (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $449,131.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $37.76 million and approximately $449,131.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00677253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00071195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028520 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,520,124 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars.

