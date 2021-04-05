George M. Marcus Sells 27,638 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $943,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MMI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 142,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

