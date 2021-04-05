Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Geron by 190.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 4,606.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Geron by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,536 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Geron by 73.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 274,947 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.62 on Monday. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

