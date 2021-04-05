Giant (GIC) Trading Down 38.7% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $80,519.38 and $2.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

