Gifto Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $235.29 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 143.9% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $79.27 million and approximately $235.29 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00053133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00676906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

GTO is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

