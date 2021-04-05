GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 208,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,883. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $265,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.5% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

