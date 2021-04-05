Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Model N were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Model N by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Model N by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,945.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

