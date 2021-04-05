Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CLGX stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

CLGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

