Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $319,000 Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NSIT stock opened at $95.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $100.09.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.