Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $343,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $92.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

