Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $367,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,037,886 shares of company stock valued at $70,946,453 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of IART stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

