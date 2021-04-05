Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 856 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

