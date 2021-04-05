Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 872 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $491.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $170.63 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.