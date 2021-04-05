Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.49 Million

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce sales of $304.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.53 million and the lowest is $298.45 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $710.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Santander cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,894. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

