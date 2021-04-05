Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $6,261.79 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars.

