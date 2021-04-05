Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Gold Resource worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of -286.71 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

