Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 403,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,752 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,447,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.

