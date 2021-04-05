GoldMint (MNTP) Market Capitalization Reaches $406,767.94

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $406,767.94 and approximately $68.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00683527 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028268 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.