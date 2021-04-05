Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 1,294 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,215.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,026.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,395. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

