Gowing Bros. Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:GOW)

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Gowing Bros. Company Profile

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

